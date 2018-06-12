Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Elevates to first-team role

Chubb is seeing an increased share of first-team reps following the injury to Shane Ray (wrist), the Broncos' official website reports.

Chubb was working mostly with the second team during OTAs, behind fellow first-round edge rushers Ray and Von Miller. The setback Ray has had with his wrist, which might keep him out until the start of the season, pushes Chubb up to starting strong-side backer, where he'll be able to both rush the passer and do what he arguably does best -- set the edge against the run. Ray, as some might recall, was unable to find his groove after missing the early portion of 2017 following wrist surgery. The summer-time reps with the starters could help Chubb build an insurmountable lead for the starting job come the regular season, particularly if his tutoring from future Hall-of-Famer DeMarcus Ware goes as planned.