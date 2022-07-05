Chubb, who finished the 2021 campaign with 21 tackles and zero sacks in seven games, believes that he's poised to bounce back this coming season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Unlike last summer, when the 26-year-old was hampered by an ankle issue during the offseason, Chubb approaches training camp minus any injury concerns and looks forward to rebounding in 2022. "I feel like things have been building up and building up and it's finally time to let it all out," noted the 2018 first-rounder, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. As long as he avoids any setbacks, look for Chubb to re-establish himself as a pass-rushing threat for Denver, and in turn an IDP factor, while manning a starting outside linebacker slot opposite newcomer Randy Gregory.