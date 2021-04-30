The Broncos have exercised Chubb's fifth-year option, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Chubb is now signed with Denver through the 2022 campaign, which gives the team added time to negotiate a long-term deal. The soon-to-be 25-year-old rebounded nicely after suffering a torn ACL in 2019, earning his first Pro Bowl in 2020 while racking up 7.5 sacks. If he and Von Miller (ankle) can both stay healthy during the 2021 season, Chubb should see opportunities to build upon his sack total.
