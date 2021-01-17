Chubb completed the 2020 season with 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Chubb rebounded nicely after missing all but four games in 2019 with a torn ACL, spurred by a monster 2.5-sack performance in Week 4 against the Jets. The junior pass rusher earned his first Pro-Bowl bid even with his Batman, Von Miller, sidelined for the season with an ankle injury. An ankle injury of his own robbed Chubb of the final two games of the season and his bid to total double-digit sacks for the first time since his rookie year, but -- with a full and healthy offseason ahead of him -- he should make a go of it in 2021 whether Miller, Malik Reed or an offseason acquisition is opposite him.
More News
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Inactive for regular-season finale•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Tagged questionable to face Raiders•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Practice status improves•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Won't play versus Chargers•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Questionable as expected•