Chubb finished with five tackles (four solo), one sack and one tackles for loss Sunday against Miami.
Chubb was able to register a sack for the first time since Week 8 and now sits with 6.5 sacks on the season through 10 games. He's also recorded 30 tackles (22 solo) and a forced fumble so far in 2020.
