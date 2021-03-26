Chubb has recovered from ankle injury, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Chubb was forced to sit out of the final two games of the 2020 campaign due to an ankle injury, but prior to that, the 24-year-old compiled 42 tackles (26 solo), 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his 14 games. With a healthy season ahead of him and Von Miller returning to Denver as well, Chubb will aim to tally more sacks opposite his teammate.
