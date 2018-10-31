Chubb recorded four tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Chubb only reached the quarterback once across his first five games but has taken off as of late, with 5.5 sacks over the last three weeks. There's a solid chance the streak continues Sunday as the Texans have allowed 26 sacks on the season, tied for fifth-highest in the league.