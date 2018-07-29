Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Impressing early

Chubb already looks like a draft-day steal, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

Calling a top-five pick a "steal" is bound to prompt some eye rolls, but few teams -- including the Broncos -- expected Chubb to fall out of the top four. Teams and commentators knew that Chubb would be stout against the run and a sound pass rusher, but early reports also indicate that the rookie is adapting to life at linebacker better than some might have thought. He reportedly nearly picked off starter Case Keenum on Day 1 of training camp and has generally been strong in coverage. If he's able to truly settle in when asked to drop into coverage, then he'll join teammate Von Miller as a triple-threat to fill up the stat sheet during the season.

