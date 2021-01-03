Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Chubb will conclude his 2020 campaign with back-to-back missed games due to a lingering ankle injury. Jeremiah Attaochu and Derrek Tuszka will be candidates to handle increased roles against the Raiders, with Chubb unavailable.
More News
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Tagged questionable to face Raiders•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Practice status improves•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Won't play versus Chargers•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Questionable as expected•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Likely to be game-time decision•