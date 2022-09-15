Chubb notched five tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Chubb looks like himself after having been limited to seven games in 2021, and he operated as one of Denver's lone bright spots on defense Week 1. Multiple ankle injuries prevented Chubb from recording a single sack last season, but he will have another chance to build upon his 2022 total Week 2 versus the Texans.