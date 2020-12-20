Chubb is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The 24-year-old had one tackle before the injury was announced late in the third quarter. The Broncos are trailing 41-13 in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, so the team is likely to be cautious about putting Chubb back on the field.
