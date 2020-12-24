Chubb (ankle) worked off to the side during Thursday's practice, and his status for Sunday's contest against the Chargers will "go down to the wire" per coach Vic Fangio, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Chubb was knocked out of last Saturday's game versus Buffalo with the ankle injury, and he missed practice entirely Wednesday. His ability to do some work Thursday -- though he was restricted to light jogging and stretching -- at least gives him a chance to be ready for Sunday's divisional clash. Jeremiah Attaochu and Derrek Tuszka could see more playing time if Chubb is ultimately unable to suit up.