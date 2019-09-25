Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Limited with knee issue
Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The severity of Chubb's injury remains undisclosed at this time, though it's positive that he wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice session entirely. The second-year linebacker will have two more opportunities to fully participate in practice ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.
More News
