Chubb is listed as the starting strongside outside linebacker on the Broncos' first depth chart, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

This coincides with reports that Chubb was very impressive in what has been a seamless transition to linebacker, as he has been impressive in coverage on top of his already-stout abilities against the run and pass. While it's still early on in training camp, Chubb looks to be on track to play a large role for a Denver defense that is looking to bounce back after giving up an uncharacteristically high number of points to opponents last season.