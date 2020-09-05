Head coach Vic Fangio said Chubb (knee) may be limited against the Titans in Week 1, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "He's not 100 percent," Fangio said. "Might be a pitch count but it's not a conditioning pitch count."

Chubb isn't fully healthy after tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, but he's healthy enough to get on the field in some capacity. He averaged 60 snaps per game in 2019 before the injury, and he could lose a hefty chunk of that work to start the season. Von Miller appears ready to handle a full workload on the opposite side, though, so Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed will compete for the snaps Chubb leaves behind.