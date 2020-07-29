Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Chubb (knee) isn't yet at 100 percent health but is close, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fangio expressed that Chubb is "doing very well," building on a firm pattern of offseason optimism surrounding the 24-year-old's recovery process. Chubb is recovering from an ACL tear sustained last October, and it still looks as though he's got a fair shot of gaining full clearance in time to suit up Week 1. When healthy, the 2018 first-round pick will serve as a pillar of the Broncos' pass rush.