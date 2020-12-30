Chubb (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports.
Chubb missed last week's game due to the same ankle injury, and it's still bothering him at this point. He'll have two more practice sessions to heal up before Sunday's season finale against the Raiders. If Chubb sits again, Anthony Chickillo will likely continue to fill in at weak-side linebacker.
