Chubb (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb was knocked out of last week's loss to the Bills with this injury, and it's still bothering him as the Broncos begin preparations for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Anthony Chickillo would be in line for an expanded role as the weakside linebacker if Chubb's unable to heal up by game day.

