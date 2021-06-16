Coach Vic Fangio said Chubb (ankle) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, though his conditioning will be monitored early on, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 24-year-old missed OTAs after undergoing minor ankle surgery in May, and he's on track for the start of camp as previously expected. Chubb missed the final two games of 2020 due to an injury to the same ankle, so the Broncos will exercise caution early in camp.