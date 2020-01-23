GM John Elway said Thursday that Chubb (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of OTAs in May, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Elway also said Chubb, who underwent surgery to address his torn ACL in October, could be healthy in time for "even the offseason program," which kicks off in April. Barring any setbacks, the 2018 first-round pick can be considered on track to begin the 2020 season without limitations. The Broncos will rely on Chubb as an impact player on defense opposite Von Miller.