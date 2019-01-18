Chubb generated 60 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles over 16 games in 2018.

Arguably the brightest storyline amid a disappointing season for Denver was that the Broncos defense now has one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the league considering how fearsome Chubb and seven-time Pro-Bowler Von Miller proved to be in their first season together. Combining for 26.5 sacks, the pair figures to be a menace for opposing backfields for years to come -- and Miller's mere presence figures to make it difficult for offenses to key on the 22-year-old Chubb. Add in the fact that the defense figures to improve under new head coach Vic Fangio -- who coordinated the league's top scoring defense in Chicago last season -- and Chubb could conceivably build upon his rookie-year stat line in 2019.

