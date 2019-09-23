Chubb recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

The Broncos still -- somehow -- do not have a sack or a turnover despite plenty of established talent on defense. Chubb almost broke through Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers scrambled out and threw the ball away on several close calls. The lack of sacks is frustrating, but Chubb seems to continue to be tough against the run and will get a rookie quarterback to chase Sunday against the Jaguars.