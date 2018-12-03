Chubb recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.

Chubb's sack iced Sunday's game for Denver. He strip sacked Bengals' quarterback Jeff Driskel with less than three minutes remaining and recovered the fumble himself. The sack gives Chubb 10 on the year as he's routinely showcased the talent that made him the fifth-overall pick in April's draft. He'll look to continue his strong season into Week 14, when the Broncos face off against the 49ers.

