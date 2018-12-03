Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Posts sack in win
Chubb recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.
Chubb's sack iced Sunday's game for Denver. He strip sacked Bengals' quarterback Jeff Driskel with less than three minutes remaining and recovered the fumble himself. The sack gives Chubb 10 on the year as he's routinely showcased the talent that made him the fifth-overall pick in April's draft. He'll look to continue his strong season into Week 14, when the Broncos face off against the 49ers.
More News
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Tallies sack against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Another sack Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Half sack in loss•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Second straight multi-sack outing•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Has monster game in loss•
-
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Posts sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...