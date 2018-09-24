Chubb recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Chubb's sack was the first solo sack of his career, giving him 1.5 total through three weeks. The No. 5 overall pick will look to continue improving as the season wears on. He and the Broncos will take on the Chiefs and the red-hot Patrick Mahomes in Week 4.

