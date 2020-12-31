Chubb (ankle) submitted a limited practice session Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
After sitting out 12 times in 2019 because of an ACL tear in his left knee, Chubb missed his first game of the season last Sunday against the Chargers. The 2018 No. 5 overall draft choice is in a better situation than he was this time last week when he had just been forced to miss a second straight practice. With his first Pro Bowl nod in hand, Chubb can further solidify his status for a Week 17 matchup against the Raiders by improving once more to full participation in Friday's practice.
