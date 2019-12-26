Chubb (knee) is making progress in his recovery from ACL surgery and expects to resume running next week, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Chubb remains on track to kick off the 2020 season without limitations, and he'll be ready for training camp in July barring any setbacks. The 2018 first-round pick appeared in four contests during the 2019 campaign, recording 21 tackles (16 solo), one sack, one defended pass and one forced fumble.