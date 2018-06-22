Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Puts pen to paper

Chubb signed his rookie contract Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

The way rookie contracts are slotted nowadays, seldom are there holdouts too deep into the offseason. Getting the deal done well ahead of training camp does, however, still have its benefits. With his contract out of the way, Chubb's mind can be focused on preparing himself to start opposite Von Miller, with Shane Ray likely out until the early part of the season. Early reports on his readiness to do just that are solid. Pass-rush coach DeMarcus Ware recently complimented the rookie, praising his ability to set the edge against the run and willingness to hone his craft.

Our Latest Stories