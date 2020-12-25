Chubb (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Coach Vic Fangio previously indicated the 24-year-old is expected to be a game-time decision, so it's no surprise to see him listed as questionable. Chubb's status may not receive additional clarity until the Broncos release their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
