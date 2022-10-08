Chubb recorded seven tackles (four solo), 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Thursday's 12-9 loss to the Colts.

Chubb's 2.5 sacks were the most of any Broncos defender in the contest, and his seven total tackles were tied for the second most. It appears that the veteran linebacker is ready to lead the Denver defense after missing all but seven games in 2021. Chubb will have a chance to build upon his early success in Week 6 when the Broncos visit the Chargers.