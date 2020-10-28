Chubb had two tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
The 24-year-old went without a sack in the first three games of the season, but he now has a sack in each of the past three contests. Chubb has 17 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in six games.
