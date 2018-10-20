Chubb made three tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.

Chubb is proving his first-round pick status with five sacks in the last two games and 6.5 through seven contests this season. Von Miller, who lines up on the opposite side, notched two sacks as well, and the tandem will look to crack a tough Chiefs' offensive line in Week 8.