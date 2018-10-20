Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Second straight multi-sack outing
Chubb made three tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
Chubb is proving his first-round pick status with five sacks in the last two games and 6.5 through seven contests this season. Von Miller, who lines up on the opposite side, notched two sacks as well, and the tandem will look to crack a tough Chiefs' offensive line in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...