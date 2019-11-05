Chubb's recovery from surgery on his torn ACL is going well, and he should be ready for training camp in July, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Chubb's progress thus far puts him on track to start the 2020 season without limitations. The North Carolina State product generated 12 sacks over 16 games in his rookie season and added one through the first four games in 2019.

