Chubb (ankle) won't practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Vic Fangio noted that "maybe" Chubb can practice Saturday before the team heads for Los Angeles. With that in mind, Chubb's status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is unclear at this stage. Jeremiah Attaochu and Derrek Tuszka are are listed as Chubb's backups on Denver's posted depth chart.
