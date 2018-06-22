Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Signs rookie deal
Chubb put pen to paper on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
The way rookie contracts are slotted nowadays, seldom are there holdouts too deep into the offseason. Getting the deal done well ahead of training camp does, however, still have its benefits. With his contract out of the way, Chubb's mind can be focused on preparing himself to start opposite Von Miller, with Shane Ray likely out until the early part of the season. Early reports on his readiness to do just that are solid. Pass-rush coach DeMarcus Ware recently complimented the rookie, praising his ability to set the edge against the run and willingness to hone his craft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...