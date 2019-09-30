Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Suffers torn ACL
Chubb has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chubb suffered the knee injury during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the jaguars, per Schefter. He managed to return to the game after hurting his knee, but further examination Monday revealed the severity of his injury. The second-year pro is now slated to undergo season-ending surgery, and he'll end the 2019 campaign with 21 tackles (16 solo), one sack, one defended pass and one forced fumble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...