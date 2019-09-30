Chubb has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chubb suffered the knee injury during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the jaguars, per Schefter. He managed to return to the game after hurting his knee, but further examination Monday revealed the severity of his injury. The second-year pro is now slated to undergo season-ending surgery, and he'll end the 2019 campaign with 21 tackles (16 solo), one sack, one defended pass and one forced fumble.