Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Tabbed by Denver

The Broncos selected Chubb in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

Chubb (6-foot-4, 269 pounds) was long speculated as a potential first overall pick in this draft, so the Broncos presumably feel privileged to land him at five. In contrast to recent blue chip defensive end prospects Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett, Chubb doesn't project as the sort of end who can immediately compete for a league sack title, but he should eventually develop into a Cam Jordan sort of wrecking ball on the strong side of a defensive line. Chubb lived in opposing backfields at North Carolina State, posting more than 20 tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons. With a 4.65-second 40-yard dash and a hot motor, Chubb should be a three-down player right away and is certainly on the mainstream IDP radar as a result. It will be interesting to see if his addition gives the Broncos reason to investigate more of a 4-3 defense to get all of himself, Von Miller, and Shane Ray on the edge at the same time.