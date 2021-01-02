Chubb (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, and he's considered questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Chubb couldn't go last week against the Chargers, having been held out for the first time all season after suffering an in-game ankle injury Dec. 19 in a blowout loss to Buffalo. The 2018 No. 5 overall draft choice wants to close out the season on the field with his teammates. Chubb did, however, also acknowledge his status is up in the air, saying it's "going to be 50-50" that he suits up against Las Vegas.