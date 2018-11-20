Chubb posted seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 23-22 win against the Chargers.

Chubb has at least half a sack in five-straight games now, as the rookie linebacker appears to be finding his comfort zone in the NFL. He has 7.5 sacks over that span and nine sacks overall, trailing the NFL leader by just 3.5. Chubb will look to continue his red-hot streak against the Steelers on Sunday.