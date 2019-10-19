Play

Chubb (knee) underwent surgery to address his torn ACL, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Chubb has reportedly already begun rehab activities, so his recovery appears to be right on track. The standout linebacker is working to get back to full health in time for the beginning of the 2020 season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories