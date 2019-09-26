Play

Chubb (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Chubb was limited in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, but it doesn't appear as though the issue was anything severe. Barring any setbacks, Chubb looks primed for his usual starting role opposite Von Miller versus the Jaguars on Sunday.

