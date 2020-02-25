Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Won't participate in OTAs
Chubb (knee) isn't expected to be ready for the offseason program but should be cleared for training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Chubb sustained a partially torn ACL in Week 4 and was shut down for the season after undergoing surgery in October. The 23-year-old was expected to be ready for OTAs, but the team has pushed his timeline back to ensure the 2018 first-round pick is ready for the 2020 campaign. Chubb posted one sack over four games this year, but he racked up 12 sacks in his rookie campaign.
