Chubb (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
Chubb was initially listed as questionable Friday, but he won't travel with the team and will sit out Week 16. The third-year linebacker has posted a team-high 7.5 sacks through 14 games. Jeremiah Attaochu likely will slot in at weak-side linebacker in Chubb's place Sunday.
