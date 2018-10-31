Roby (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Roby continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained during Denver's loss to the Chiefs in Week 8. The starting cornerback's availability for Sunday's game against the Texans appears to be in question, and Tramaine Brock would slot into the starting lineup if Roby were to remain sidelined for any amount of time.

