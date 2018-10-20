Broncos' Bradley Roby: Active in coverage Thursday
Roby made two tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
Roby's numbers were unprecedented this season, as he had three pass breakups and zero interceptions before this contest. He'll need to be just as active in Week 8 against the Chiefs, who have attempted at least 36 passes in each of the last four games.
