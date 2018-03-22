Broncos' Bradley Roby: Ascends to starting role
Stepping into the starting role in place of Aqip Talib will be bittersweet for Roby, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
When the Broncos drafted Roby in the first round in 2014, many thought that he was the heir apparent to then-soon-to-be-free-agent Chris Harris. As it turned out, Denver was able to keep Roby, Harris, and Aqib Talib together for four seasons, but the team is obviously looking to the younger gun now. During his four seasons, Roby has flashed some big-play ability, including two pick-sixes in 2016 and a key forced fumble during the divisional round of the team's 2015 Super-Bowl run, but has also been burned more than a few times. He should get more opportunities to boom or bust in a contract year as he and Harris will likely both get some tougher assignments with Talib, who generally took on opponents' top targets, now in Los Angeles with the Rams.
