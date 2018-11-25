Roby (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Roby resumed practicing fully Friday and was removed from the concussion protocol at some point prior to kickoff after receiving clearance from an independent neurologist. He'll reprise his usual starting role in the secondary for the Broncos and could spend most of the day trailing Antonio Brown while Chris Harris likely matches up more frequently with JuJu Smith-Schuster inside.

More News
Our Latest Stories