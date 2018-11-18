Broncos' Bradley Roby: Exits game with head injury
Roby exited Sunday's game against the Chargers and is being evaluated for a concussion, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Roby sustained a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt against the Chargers with less than ten minutes on the clock, so if the veteran is unable to retake the field it won't necessarily mean that he's entered the concussion protocol. Adam Jones will slot into the starting lineup as long as Roby remains sidelined. Expect an update on Roby's status if he's unable to return to the Week 12 contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...