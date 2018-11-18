Roby exited Sunday's game against the Chargers and is being evaluated for a concussion, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Roby sustained a head injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt against the Chargers with less than ten minutes on the clock, so if the veteran is unable to retake the field it won't necessarily mean that he's entered the concussion protocol. Adam Jones will slot into the starting lineup as long as Roby remains sidelined. Expect an update on Roby's status if he's unable to return to the Week 12 contest.