Broncos' Bradley Roby: Expected to play Sunday
Coach Vance Joseph said Friday that Roby (concussion) "should be fine to go on Sunday" versus the Steelers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Roby has been officially tagged with a questionable designation for Week 12, but appears to be on track to suit up. The 2014 first-round pick has cleared the concussion protocol, and would retake his role as Denver's starting left cornerback if he's able to play. Roby's presence would be a notable boon for the Broncos' secondary, which will attempt to contain Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday.
