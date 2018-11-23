Coach Vance Joseph said Friday that Roby (concussion) "should be fine to go on Sunday" versus the Steelers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Roby has been officially tagged with a questionable designation for Week 12, but appears to be on track to suit up. The 2014 first-round pick has cleared the concussion protocol, and would retake his role as Denver's starting left cornerback if he's able to play. Roby's presence would be a notable boon for the Broncos' secondary, which will attempt to contain Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday.