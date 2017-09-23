Broncos' Bradley Roby: Expects to play Sunday
Roby (foot) was not present on the Broncos' injury reports Sunday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Roby was wearing a walking boot and did not participate at practice Wednesday but was not on Friday's injury report. Head coach Vance Joseph indicated that the 25-year-old's status for Sunday was never in doubt as the boot and practice limitations were simply precautionary.
