Roby had four tackles and he recovered a fumble that he forced Sunday against the Dolphins.

Roby was set for a heightened role with Aqib Talib (suspension) sitting out, and he showed it by adding three pass breakups. With Talib returning in Week 14, though, Roby will likely be relegated to his previous depth role.

